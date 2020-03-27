Thanks to Michelle Figueroa, happiness is just a scroll away. In a time where people are practicing social distancing and self-isolation, they are finding community on the Good News Movement social media account. The page curated by the journalist has been given the seal of approval by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and has been a constant source of light for the world that is working through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think right now more than ever, even if it’s small, it feels good to contribute something positive. There are always silver linings to any bad situation,” the Colombian journalist, who has been spending these days with her family outside of Boston, tells HOLA! USA. “A lot of people think that disasters and pandemics can show the worst in people. While there is some of that, I think there is a lot of good that comes out in times of crisis.”

Find out how the worldwide online community is helping Michelle, why now, more than ever, the world needs good news, and the celebrity fan that made her a little star struck.

©Michelle Figueroa Michelle is grateful for her family and the Good News Movement

HOLA! USA: First, how are you and your family holding up?

Michelle Figueroa: “Not bad, it’s just kind of bizarre. I never thought we would be living this experience. I try to get my running in everyday. I need fresh air. We’re hooked on this this board game, Anomia, and we’re watching documentaries. Same routine. I’m grateful for my family, for the page and the joy it has brought.”

Since the pandemic has swept the world, have you noticed more people coming to the Good News Movement page?

“There’s been an overwhelming surge in not only visitors to the page but sharing of stories or acts of kindness. It’s good to see in these rough times humanity working together for one another.”

Why is it so important for to spread positive news?

“I think now because emotions are high. It’s sharing these stories of encouragement and hope. People are vulnerable right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty, so seeing an uplifting story is really making a difference in people’s lives.”