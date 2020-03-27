Thanks to Michelle Figueroa, happiness is just a scroll away. In a time where people are practicing social distancing and self-isolation, they are finding community on the Good News Movement social media account. The page curated by the journalist has been given the seal of approval by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and has been a constant source of light for the world that is working through the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think right now more than ever, even if it’s small, it feels good to contribute something positive. There are always silver linings to any bad situation,” the Colombian journalist, who has been spending these days with her family outside of Boston, tells HOLA! USA. “A lot of people think that disasters and pandemics can show the worst in people. While there is some of that, I think there is a lot of good that comes out in times of crisis.”
Find out how the worldwide online community is helping Michelle, why now, more than ever, the world needs good news, and the celebrity fan that made her a little star struck.
HOLA! USA: First, how are you and your family holding up?
Michelle Figueroa: “Not bad, it’s just kind of bizarre. I never thought we would be living this experience. I try to get my running in everyday. I need fresh air. We’re hooked on this this board game, Anomia, and we’re watching documentaries. Same routine. I’m grateful for my family, for the page and the joy it has brought.”
Since the pandemic has swept the world, have you noticed more people coming to the Good News Movement page?
“There’s been an overwhelming surge in not only visitors to the page but sharing of stories or acts of kindness. It’s good to see in these rough times humanity working together for one another.”
Why is it so important for to spread positive news?
“I think now because emotions are high. It’s sharing these stories of encouragement and hope. People are vulnerable right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty, so seeing an uplifting story is really making a difference in people’s lives.”
Has there been a sense of community that has developed?
“Yes! I know there’s been cases when someone may have a small business that’s struggling. People who are in the same city may ask them questions like, ‘How can I contribute?’ Total strangers reaching out to each other over a laugh or an idea. I created the page for people to see all the good in the world. It’s very gratifying to see that not only it can help people’s perspective but inspire them to do good. Be givers and be helpers in the world.”
After getting the royal seal of approval, has there been other stars who have surprised you with their support?
“I’ve kind of lost track just because they’re coming in so quickly. I know Kristen Bell has been very supportive. I’m grateful for everybody, everyone that takes the time to read something or writes to me. Orlando Bloom, that was fun to see him.”
Is there a post that’s been your go to when you need a laugh?
“I’ll go to the Italian guy who was in his bathroom with mirrors all around saying cheers to himself. The Spanish and the Italians have come up with the most creative ideas. It’s impressive. When we have a blank canvas and are not being stimulated by the outside world, we have to create. It’s not a bad thing for people to take the time and step back. Of course, we all want to do our jobs and be out in the world, but it’s time we do the best we can.”
Do you have any advice to offer during this unusual time?
“There are so many different resources online. Stay somewhat busy, and try not to be too hard on yourself. In this country, we emphasize productivity so much and there are times when you don’t have to be productive and can just sit back. Those are the times when the creatively arises in people. It’s not a bad thing to be bored or unproductive, really. It’s a good time to reflect on what you have done and what you want to do in life.”