As people begin to find things to do at home during quarantine, Shakira has already found her new pastime. It appears the Colombian singer has enrolled in a philosophy course offered by the University of Pennsylvania. The Me Gusta singer reposted a video taken by her longtime partner and soccer star, Gerard Pique, of her watching an online class and taking notes. “Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!! #Repost @3gerardpique,” she captioned.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is an abundance of free courses being offered to the public – from Ivy League classes to fitness, arts and crafts, and much more. So it seems the mom-of-two is taking advantage by feeding her brain with philosophical knowledge.
A week ago, the 43-year-old singer urged her fans and followers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously with an informative video. “Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritizing the economy over the wellbeing of their citizens,” Shakira began.
“From my experience in the last few weeks living here in Europe, we've realized that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow,” the UNICEF spokesperson continued. "All countries should work together with WHO in a coordinated worldwide plan.”
Shakira, Gerard, and their two children, Milan, seven and Sasha, five, reside in a town near Barcelona. With Spain being one of the most affected countries (the country has reported more than 64,000 cases), the international superstar wants her fans to understand the importance of staying home and social distancing to prevent the spreading of the virus.
As staying home becomes the new norm, perhaps we should all do as Shakira!