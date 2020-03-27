As people begin to find things to do at home during quarantine, Shakira has already found her new pastime. It appears the Colombian singer has enrolled in a philosophy course offered by the University of Pennsylvania. The Me Gusta singer reposted a video taken by her longtime partner and soccer star, Gerard Pique, of her watching an online class and taking notes. “Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!! #Repost @3gerardpique,” she captioned.

©@shakira Shakira stays productive with online courses

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is an abundance of free courses being offered to the public – from Ivy League classes to fitness, arts and crafts, and much more. So it seems the mom-of-two is taking advantage by feeding her brain with philosophical knowledge.

A week ago, the 43-year-old singer urged her fans and followers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously with an informative video. “Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritizing the economy over the wellbeing of their citizens,” Shakira began.