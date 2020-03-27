Erica Lugo’s The Biggest Loser contestants have become a part of her family, so much so that she was counting on them to join her for her upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, the Latina trainer is among the brides having to postpone their dream weddings because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We were supposed to get married April 4, but we canceled our 150-person dream wedding until further notice,” she tells HOLA! USA. “The kids were upset we had to cancel so we will be having a mini dinner celebration with the kids –with the food we were going to have at the wedding, a small cake and a champagne (sparkling juice for them).”

©@ericafitlove Erica and her fiancé Danny postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic

When we first caught up with Erica in March, she excitedly exclaimed her wedding was 30 days away. During that time, she had been maintaining her busy schedule of filming, touring and planning the wedding. And sticking with her workouts as much as possible to look great in her dress. “If you would ask me six years ago that I'd be sitting in the 160s with my weight, I would have laughed at you and never thought was possible,” she said. “I would only dream of having that weight, so I need to learn to be appreciative of it and know I'm still going to look gorgeous on my wedding day."

Erica and her fiancé Danny made the decision to postpone their wedding and shared the news with her followers on March 14. “I’m sure many of us are tired and overwhelmed with hearing the word #CoronaVirus,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “I am too, so much so that we decided to postpone our wedding that was supposed to be on 4/4. Yes we have options to still get legally married on that day and we probably will but our big celebration, the day we’ve planned for, waited for is no longer happening on 4/4. The governor of Ohio put a ban on gathering of 100+ more (weddings are exempt) but we didn’t feel okay carrying on.”