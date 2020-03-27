Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter are looking towards the future. In a post shared by “#queenmamba,” she posed with her and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia, her sister-in-law and nieces. The ladies proudly showed of their sweatshirts. V and a couple of the other girls pay homage to Disney, but it’s Natalia’s that steals the show. The teen smiles as she rocks a hoodie that says “TROJAN,” which hints at a future at the University of Southern California.
The 37-year-old mother-of-four’s post comes after she shared a sweet memory of her late husband and daughter Gianna. In a video, Kobe opened up about how proud seeing his daughter dedicating her time to basketball made him. “She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well. Then she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it. Now she plays it every day,” he said while a montage of clips played.
“It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process.” In one of the sweetest moments, the late Los Angeles Lakers star shared that his daughter takes after him. “Her temperament is a lot like mine,” he said. “She’s extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge. She has a mixture. She’s good mix of me and a good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am.”
Kobe, who was 41, and Gigi, who was 13, passed away on January 26, after a devastating helicopter crash. During their memorial service, Vanessa opened up about Kobe and Gigi’s unmatchable bond.
“God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other,” she tearfully said. “He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy."