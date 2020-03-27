“It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process.” In one of the sweetest moments, the late Los Angeles Lakers star shared that his daughter takes after him. “Her temperament is a lot like mine,” he said. “She’s extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge. She has a mixture. She’s good mix of me and a good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am.”

Kobe, who was 41, and Gigi, who was 13, passed away on January 26, after a devastating helicopter crash. During their memorial service, Vanessa opened up about Kobe and Gigi’s unmatchable bond.

©GettyImages Vanessa shared a video about Kobe and Gianna’s bond

“God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other,” she tearfully said. “He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy."