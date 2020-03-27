Sofia Vergara is evidence that natural is better but a few highlights never hurt when you want to upgrade your hairstyle. The Latina judge from America’s Got Talent is showing her fans her incredible and natural blonde look from her time in Miami. The throwback post reached over 300,000 fans and she looks as incredible as always. If Sofia would have not mentioned the picture was from 2000, we wouldn’t have noticed.

©@sofiavergara The Colombian actress shows off her natural blonde hair

Sofia Vergara and her family have been in lockdown in her Los Angeles property for over a week. In the video posted on her social media, Sofia encourages her fans to remain home and respect the authorities in Colombia to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. While the actress continues in social isolation, she will enjoy dancing, singing and eating Colombian arepas.

Lately, Sofia has been busy with many projects such as her upcoming final series of Modern Family. Sofia will also join the 15th season of America's Got Talent alongside judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell and Heidi Klum. Besides being the first Latina judge on the show, Sofia will be replacing judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough that were part of the panel on season 14.

©@sofiavergara Sofia Vergara starts a new role as a judge in America’s Got Talent

Another young Sofia with natural blonde hair is seen on a previous social media post. She loves throwing it back to her previous looks and this incredible photo is from the 90s. We can all agree that Sofia is aging well and that natural hair sometimes is the way to go.