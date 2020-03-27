Eva Mendes as a child with her mom

Coming from a Cuban background, for Eva Mendes family comes first. She is the doting mom of three-year-old Amada and five-year-old Esmeralda, the daughters she shares with Ryan Gosling. Of course, she’s also extremely close with her mom, Eva Perez Suarez, who, unfortunately, is spending this quarantine time apart from her famous daughter. The actress and fashion designer showed her love in a sweet online post of a childhood throwback photo with her mom.

In the picture, little Eva is dressed in cute blue dress, directly looking at the camera while her mother smiles protectively behind her. “Missing this mujer,” she wrote alongside the image, adding, “she just safely sent me her famous arroz con leche and we couldn't be happier about it!!” During an interview with HOLA! USA, Eva opened up about the importance of her family while growing up and the massive influence her mom has had on her life and on her designs: “My mom helps me with a lot of women that I personally didn’t know growing up, I get a lot of inspiration from Latin women from that era, and then me and my mom will start to talk and look up to stuff, and it’s just fun. That’s a way for me and my mom to bond.”

Surely Eva will share a big bowl of her favorite dessert with her mama when things go back to normal cause as she says in her sweet post, “This is one of her many signature dishes and it instantly makes me happy and energized. Yes yes the sugar helps (us Cubans love the sugar)! But it's more than that. It's the love she puts into everything she does. Gracias Mami. Not just for this Arroz con leche, but for everything. Te quiero. “

