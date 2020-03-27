We’re on Day 17 of our coronavirus coverage, bringing you the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting the worlds of royalty and entertainment. Keep checking back throughout the day for live updates.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. The day after Prince William and Duchess Kate's kids appeared in a new video applauding medical staff as the pandemic hits the UK, the country's leader announced via video on Twitter that he has tested positive. Mr Johnson highlighted the importance of staying home: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

You actor Mark Blum, who also appeared in Netflix series Succession, has lost his life to coronavirus at 69. The actor's Desperately Seeking Susan co-stars Madonna and Rosanna Arquette are among those who have paid tribute. The pop icon said, "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones," while actress Rosana remembered him as "really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentleman and a great actor who loved the work...This is a tragedy on so many levels."

Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is among those mourning Josh Wallwork, 45, a costumer on the crew, who has died from COVID-19. “I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” Mariska wrote on social media. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”