As social distancing becomes the new norm, many celebrities are using this time to enjoy their families. And while some parents are struggling with having to homeschool, others such as Enrique Iglesias are taking full advantage of their kids playtime. In a sweet video posted by the Spanish singer, one can tell Enrique is having a blast! The clip shows a close up of his beautiful two-year-old twin son, Nicholas (those eyes!) having a playful moment with dad, and bursting into laughter while peeking in and out of a blanket.
“I can’t see you. Where are you coco?” asks the Súbeme La Radio crooner. Next to the clip, he captioned, “Best way to spend time at home #laugh and #love.” Little Nicholas seems to really be enjoying himself and his papá. If life at home is anything like his videos, then the Hero singer and his longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova must be having the busiest of days. Between their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, and their newborn baby girl, Masha, who they welcomed in January, there must be plenty to do around the house.
The adorable video comes a day after the Spanish singer shared how the coronavirus outbreak has affected his family having lost his stepfather, Carlos Falcó, to COVID-19. He was the father to his half-sister, Tamara Falcó, and was married to Enrique’s mother, Isabel Preysler, from 1980 to 1985.
"We are going through tough times and this emergency has touched a lot of people including my family," wrote the father-of-three in English and Spanish. "Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength," he added.
The 44-year-old included a photo from his childhood, where he is seen next to his mom Isabel Preysler and Carlos Falcó.