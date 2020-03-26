Maddox Jolie-Pitt is back stateside. People magazine confirmed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s oldest son has returned home early from Seoul, South Korea, where he is a student at Yonsei University. The 18 year old’s spring semester was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. While at home with his Oscar-winning mom and five siblings—Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—Maddox plans to use his time to “focus on his Korean and Russian studies,” according to the news outlet.

©Getty Images Maddox reunited with his siblings after the coronavirus cut his spring semester short

Maddox began his studies at the prestigious university last September. Angelina, who shares the college student with ex Brad, emotionally dropped Maddox off at school back in August. When it came time to leave her son, the mom of six admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she ugly cried. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave,” she said.

“It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved. But yeah, I miss him, I miss him,” Angelina added. “I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't already set my plane tickets."