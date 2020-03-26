Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s family is getting by with the power of music. In a sweet post, the former supermodel shared how she and her family are getting through the quarantine. In a video featuring her and Tom’s seven-year-old daughter Vivian and their ten-year-old son Benjamin, the trio sweetly sings Bruno Mar’s hit Count On Me. The 39-year-old mom became overwhelmed with emotion as her children hold hands during the song.

©@gisele Gisele Bundchen shared how her family is getting through self-isolation

In a caption, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author pens a message to her over 15 million followers. “Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW. Life is a gift. Let’s support one another,” she wrote. “Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him. Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises. What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips? Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all. What about you guys at home? What are you all doing?”

Gisele ended her message by sending “Love and light to everyone.” The comments were filled with love and thank yous, but it was one that stood out. “I love my family,” Tom wrote under the caption. Gisele’s video comes after it was announced that she and her family are saying goodbye to New England. The Brady-Bundchen’s will call Florida their home, as the quarterback will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.