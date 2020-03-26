Aside from being a movie star, fashion entrepreneur, and Ryan Gosling’s leading lady, among many other things, Eva Mendes proved she’s not above cleaning her windows at home. The Cuban-American actress took to social media to share a clip in which she’s wiping away, and her five-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, casually plays Beethoven on the piano in the background. “1. Yes I do windows 2. That’s our 5 year old playing piano while I do windows,” she captioned.

©@evamendes Eva shared a photo taken by her daughter

Of course, Eva remains flawless wearing a lemon-printed dress from her new spring collection with New York and Company, and keeps her beauty look au naturale. “3. Natural hair, kinda care. Hope you’re all staying safe. Send tips for children activities if you can. Sending so much love,” she added.

The 46-year-old star has also been conscious about what she posts, asking her followers what they want to see amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, her daughter made another rare contribution to her social media after Eva posted a photo of her taken by her little girl. There’s no question the actress-turned-fashion-entrepreneur keeps it real, which is why many love to keep up with her.