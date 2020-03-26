Aside from being a movie star, fashion entrepreneur, and Ryan Gosling’s leading lady, among many other things, Eva Mendes proved she’s not above cleaning her windows at home. The Cuban-American actress took to social media to share a clip in which she’s wiping away, and her five-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, casually plays Beethoven on the piano in the background. “1. Yes I do windows 2. That’s our 5 year old playing piano while I do windows,” she captioned.
Of course, Eva remains flawless wearing a lemon-printed dress from her new spring collection with New York and Company, and keeps her beauty look au naturale. “3. Natural hair, kinda care. Hope you’re all staying safe. Send tips for children activities if you can. Sending so much love,” she added.
The 46-year-old star has also been conscious about what she posts, asking her followers what they want to see amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, her daughter made another rare contribution to her social media after Eva posted a photo of her taken by her little girl. There’s no question the actress-turned-fashion-entrepreneur keeps it real, which is why many love to keep up with her.
The fashion entrepreneur has been very active on social media, despite once revealing her struggle with it. "I really struggle with social media. I struggle figuring it out – like where I fit within it because I definitely don't like to get too personal,” she told HOLA! USA adding she loves to learn from her customers.
“I don't like to post about my family and stuff, but what makes me really excited is when I hear directly from the customers. And every time I comment that is me commenting, that is me replying to my customers. That's me really wanting that connection because that's what I need it to keep the line moving and evolving."