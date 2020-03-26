J Balvin says he has a lot in common with Justin Bieber

Balvin added that far from teaching Justin what the music industry is like and "sponsoring him," it is the Canadian singer who is giving him a push in his career with the collaboration they have together. "Justin’s career has years on me. It's easier for Justin to sponsor me than I can sponsor him," he said.

During the past days, J Balvin has been melting fans’ hearts with his recent photos on his social platform. Teasing fans with the idea of being a great dad, Balvin is seen carrying a baby and his puppy, Felicidad.

©@jbalvin J Balvin revealed that he already wants to be a dad

"Sure, absolutely," he replied happily when asked if he already wanted to become a dad. "The fact what I am transparent does not mean that I am a saint. Bad or good is as subjective, but perfection ... zero and obviously many mistakes and little sins out there. Obviously I want to be a father, I want to have a family; I also want to be mentally and emotionally prepared to allow that being that comes to have a better life than mine," he assured.