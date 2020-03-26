Alexis Olympia is making her own space during the self-isolation period. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter has officially converted her father’s office into a preschool. The Reddit co-founder took to his social media to share a video of the new room. My home office is now also a pre-school,” he shared as he showed a dry erase board with a bunny and a chicken on it. “That’s just life.” In another picture, the 36-year-old shared another view of Olympia’s new set up. “When your home office becomes a part-time pre-school.”

©@alexisohanian Alexis Olympia turned her father’s office to a preschool

In the photo, there is a small set of by activities for Olympia to do. Olympia is also using the time to brush up on her medical skills. In a post dedicated to medical professionals, the tot checks her mommy’s heart. “To all the medical professionals (especially those leaving their families) working long hours to save lives (and risking their own health) during this pandemic: THANK YOU!! Our family wants you to know you are all heroes and roles models.”

Alexis, Serena and Olympia have been practicing social distancing and self-isolation as a way to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus pandemic. The adorable two-year-old got some quality fresh air, in a moment captured by her father. “Brief respite.”