Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are a notoriously private couple, especially with their kids Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, five, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, three. They have made it a point to protect their children’s privacy, so when we catch glimpses of their kids, it makes it all the more special for us.

Like many other A-List celebs, Ashton and Mila have been staying home due to large-spread COVID-19 (aka the coronavirus) concern in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus that has gone on to affect thousands of people globally. So, to show some serious love for all those who leave their homes every day to provide essential services for their local communities, Ashton and Mila wanted to share a special message from their kids.

©@aplusk The celebrity couple wants to give their children a normal life and make it a point to keep them out of the spotlight

Their children had painted on a sign “Thank you for all that you are doing,” in a multitude of colors. Ashton captioned the heartfelt message shared by his daughter and son, “To every one on the front lines. Medical workers, delivery folks, grocery store employees, people with kind hearts and generous spirits, and every person that has no choice but to go to work right now. Together we got this!” Fans shared similar sentiments in the comment section of the post. One fan said, “thank you... my husband is a truck driver, my daughter is a medical professional, my son in law is a police officer and my brother and nephew are sanitation workers.” While another fan shared, “Thank you! As a grocery store manager, I worry for my employees. They are working so hard everyday and are exposed to so many people. I tell them every day that they are the best workers around!”