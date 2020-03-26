Shortly after announcing she should be taking a break from social media, Aislinn Derbez returned to thank her fans and followers for all the sweet birthday wishes. Now, she’s back again, and this time it was to talk about her artisanal beauty brand, Amai. In her stories, the 33-year-old actress appeared fresh-faced and radiant while walking toward what appeared to be an outdoor shower. Aislinn then demonstrated how to use the solid bar shampoo while showing off her stunning figure in a tiny leopard-printed bikini.

While scrubbing her head, the Mexican actress clarified the products are 100 percent natural and free of any plastic and can be delivered directly to your door. Aside from acting, Aislinn has developed her entrepreneurial side. Besides co-founding Amai, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter has dipped into the fashion sector.

The mom of one has a collaboration with Mexican jewelry brand Morena Corazon and designed a collection of coats for Merkabá alongside her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Mauricio Ochmann. Earlier this month, the couple announced via social media that they would be separating.

“We would never let ourselves get to that point, and that’s why we decided some time ago to strengthen our relationship as friends and end our relationship as a couple. We’re going back to being individuals to figure out what’s happening, give ourselves space to get healthy, rebuild and transform,” read their statement.