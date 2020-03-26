Here we are with Day 16 of our coronavirus updates, keeping you in the loop on everything that is happening with your favorite celebrities as the world goes on lockdown. ﻿﻿We hope that you are staying safe and socially isolating, and we’re doing our best to keep you informed and entertained. So check out what happened yesterday – including an A-list wedding getting postponed because of COVID-19 – or keep reading for all the latest news. And be sure to check back later to as we update the story throughout the day.

Maleficent star Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help feed kids who relied on school lunches and are now going hungry due to lockdown. "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," the mom of six said in a statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

Taylor Swift sent one of her fans a chunk of cash to help her out financially. Swiftie Holly Turner had posted on Tumblr that she was worried she couldn't afford to stay in NYC because of the blow that coronavirus has dealt the music industry. Taylor sent $3,000 to her dedicated follower with a message: "Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor." In gratitude, Holly wrote on social media: "@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now."

Ariana Grande is lending her fans a hand, and some cash, too! According to Page Six, the singer has been using Venmo to send payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 to followers in need.

Billy Porter is finding way to keep himself entertained during lockdown, challenging his fans in self-isolation to recreate his Egyptian-themed 2019 Met Gala ‘Sun God’ outfit by The Blonds at home. "Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram," the Pose star wrote. "Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved... I'll share my favorites! Can't wait to see what y'all come up with, hennies!" So, get to it and make sure you tag your look #billyporterfashionchallenge.

Estée Lauder Companies is showing they are beautiful inside and out, supporting charities at home and abroad, as well as the drive to get medical supplies to hospitals. The cosmetics giant has donated $2million to Doctors Without Borders and also made a grant towards the NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund, and is also reopening their Melville, NY factory to produce hand sanitizer.

Donatella Versace is grieving for coronavirus-plagued Italy, but sends a message of hope. The designer released an open letter, published on the Vogue website, saying she wanted to send a message "that no one is alone in fighting this battle" as her home country hits 70,000 infected with 6,800 deaths from the disease. ''Milan looks like a ghost town," she wrote, adding: ''I beg all of you to please listen to what your government tells you to do, to look out for one another by staying at home, and to use the technology that we all love so much to remain connected." Donatella and her daughter Allegra have donated around $224k to the intensive care ward of a local Milan hospital.

Naomi Campbell went viral for disinfecting her airplane seat long before coronavirus was a thing, and now the legendary supermodel has shared that she’s taking around 30 vitamins and supplements daily. In a video on YouTube, health conscious Naomi gave a detailed list of her routine, including a power smoothie as well as liquid Golden Seal, liquid vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D, papaya seeds, probiotics, black seed, pine bark extract, turmeric, and oregano oil.