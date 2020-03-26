It’s heartening to find out that new relationships are being formed during these strange weeks when it feels like time is on hold. Sorry Not Sorry singer Demi Lovato is now dating actor Max Ehirch and although the relationship is brand new, it seems they are in quarantine together at Demi’s home!

©Instagram Max and Demi have been in quarantine together

Eagle-eyed fans had been noticing some flirty interaction between the 27-year-old I Love Me singer and the Young And The Restless actor, 28. In one particular black-and-white photo, Max is seen with his top off and had captioned it: “when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay. Have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3.” To which Demi had replied: “Fine by me…” Other posts include a video of Max singing Coldplay’s Yellow, dedicated to “4D <3” and he has also uploaded photos of Demi’s dogs Cinderella and Batman, showing that they must be staying together.

©@ddlovato Demi has been posting inspirational messages on her Instagram to encourage people to stay home

Demi has had a well-documented battle with addiction issues and Max is said to be a great influence on her since he isn’t into partying and they share a love of music. Both have also posted mentions of Churchome to their Instagram stories in recent days – a nondenominational spiritual movement whose L.A. services have been attended by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara and Selena Gomez.