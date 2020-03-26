You can now follow Maluma’s adventures on Tik Tok too. The Qué Chimba hitmaker used his track for his debut on the social platform in which he perfoms a shirtless dance routine that will leave you speechless. “I surrendered to Tik Tok, how cool it is to stay at home and being aware that you are helping the planet,” he says in his post. In the video, a topless Maluma, joined by a friend - also shirtless - has a blast while lip syncing and showing off hilarious dance moves, tattoos and his ripped body. “Well, gang, you know, I am connected now,” he told his fans after the hilarious routine, “I thought I wasn´t going to do it, but... lots of pressure from society!” he laughed, “no, I’m lying, I’m lying, it was a cool experience, it was chevere!, you can now follow me at @papijuancho in Tik Tok, you already know baby, you already know, papijuancho, Maluma baby,” he adds to end the message with his signature cheeky smile.

More about Maluma