The family of Enrique Iglesias, like many families around the world, have been affected by the devastating Coronavirus. His stepfather, Carlos Falcó, the 5th Marquess of Griñón and the father of his half-sister Tamara Falcó, died at the age of 83 after contracting COVID-19. The Hero singer opened his heart to his sister and fans who could be living a similar experience. Enrique also included a photo from his childhood, where he is seen next to his mom Isabel Preysler and Carlos Falcó.

©@enriqueiglesias Enrique Iglesias published a photo from when he was a child, next to Carlos Falcó and his mom Isabel Preysler

"We are going through tough times and this emergency has touched a lot of people including my family," Julio Iglesias’ son wrote in English and Spanish. "Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength," added Enrique. The father-of-three with girlfriend Anna Kournikova concluded his message with the hope of seeing his fans soon and sending a big hug to all.

Carlos Falcó, Enrique Iglesias’ stepfather

In the early 1980s, when Enrique was around five years of age, his mother Isabel Preysler married Carlos Falcó. Enrique lived with the pair for the next five years of his life, until the couple split, and it’s obvious that Carlos had a great impact on the singer’s life.