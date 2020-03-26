Carlos Falcó

REST IN PEACE

Enrique Iglesias shares emotional message following death of his stepfather from coronavirus

The Spanish singer shared a photo from his childhood to remember his beloved stepfather

BY
LEER EN ESPAñOL

The family of Enrique Iglesias, like many families around the world, have been affected by the devastating Coronavirus. His stepfather, Carlos Falcó, the 5th Marquess of Griñón and the father of his half-sister Tamara Falcó, died at the age of 83 after contracting COVID-19. The Hero singer opened his heart to his sister and fans who could be living a similar experience. Enrique also included a photo from his childhood, where he is seen next to his mom Isabel Preysler and Carlos Falcó.

Enrique Iglesias with his mother Isabel Preysler and his stepfather Carlos Falcó©@enriqueiglesias
Enrique Iglesias published a photo from when he was a child, next to Carlos Falcó and his mom Isabel Preysler

"We are going through tough times and this emergency has touched a lot of people including my family," Julio Iglesias’ son wrote in English and Spanish. "Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength," added Enrique. The father-of-three with girlfriend Anna Kournikova concluded his message with the hope of seeing his fans soon and sending a big hug to all.

RELATED:

Enrique Iglesias suffers Coronavirus loss in his family

Carlos Falcó, Enrique Iglesias’ stepfather

In the early 1980s, when Enrique was around five years of age, his mother Isabel Preysler married Carlos Falcó. Enrique lived with the pair for the next five years of his life, until the couple split, and it’s obvious that Carlos had a great impact on the singer’s life.

Tamara Falcó and her father, Carlos Falcó©@tamara_falco
Tamara Falcó with her father
RELATED:

Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

His sister Tamara also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support "I especially want to thank the doctors and health workers at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and the Quirón Group for all the attention and care our father received from the moment he was admitted until his passing,” she wrote. “Our father was an exceptional person, who loved his country and worked relentlessly as an agriculturist, wine producer and technological importer. He will live on in our memories,” she concluded.

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES