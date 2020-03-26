Karol G and future husband Anuel AA have been entertaining their fans via social media with hilarious videos and fun pictures, but with their latest news the Colombian star and her fiancé will melt your heart. The couple announced they are extending their family by sharing the cutest footage of the new member of the clan. The adorable French bulldog- named after Dragon Ball’s iconic character Goku- is the cutest puppy and has stolen his parents’ hearts. In a sweet video, Karol shows the little one to the world while he moves his little head to the sound of music, he has definitely landed in the right family! Anuel also made his contribution by sharing a video where Goku is snoozing, “Goku you are falling asleep!” he says while laughing. Have you met him yet? No worries, here he is!