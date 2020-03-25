J Balvin’s Colores album has produced music, fashion content and even a guide to meditation. Now, the Colombian musician is taking things a step further. In collaboration with Japanese artist Takashia Murakami, the man who is responsible for designing he album artwork, the pair are releasing a coloring curriculum for parents and children. The Coloring Without Borders project will provide pictures of the album’s signature flowers to help children and parents find comfort and provide a universal learning experience while practicing self-isolation as a result of the Coronavirus.
The online coloring books are in conjunction with the Coloring Without Borders book – which donates all proceeds to Balvin’s favorite charity Families Belong Together. For the Blanco rapper, there is no time like the present. “We are drawing these flowers full of happiness and color in them,” the 34-year-old shared during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I wanted to give hope to the world and give colors.” The Rojo singer went on to explain why it’s important that he aligned himself with the organization.
Muchas gracias a @JBALVIN y @JimmyFallon por hablar de la importancia del arte para lo niños. Pueden descargar nuestro currículo que usa coloreando para enseñar la empatía aquí con arte especial del nuevo álbum #Colores. https://t.co/1LILTfs4QLpic.twitter.com/5HHll5eoBn— Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) March 21, 2020
“It’s hard to me to see all these kids being separated from their parents because of the immigration stuff. It’s crazy to me, that’s why we’re supporting this and working together, bringing some hope.” With the release of his seventh studio album, the reggaetonero is bringing much needed color to the world during a dark period. J moved the released date from March 20 to March 19, so that fans would have an extra day of light.
"I wanted to do it because people are right now are, like, really desperate at their houses," he told Jimmy. "I know that this is not the regular time to drop an album, because everything goes against what normally works when it comes to marketing."
He added: "I was like, I'm gonna stop being a competitor for one second, for real, and give light and colors to the people that are right now in their houses feelin' a little frustrated." He added: "Let's give them a different vibe."