While some celebrity couples are spending more time than usual together, others, not so much. During a virtual appearance on the Spanish television program, El Hormiguero, Antonio Banderas revealed he’s currently separated from his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. The Spanish actor told the show’s host that she’s in isolation with her twin sister, and their father in Geneva, meanwhile, he’s in Malaga, Spain. Antonio explained he was in Madrid, where he’d been filming a movie for three weeks alongside Penelope Cruz when he was caught amid the lockdown. He was able to travel to his hometown just in time.
The Mask of Zorro actor and the German-Dutch model have been going strong since 2014. Nicole often accompanies him to red carpet events while Antonio is present during her fashion shows for her clothing and accessories brand, Baniki.
During the video chat, the Oscar-nominated also actor talked of how he’s been spending his time in self-isolation. “I’ve mopped the kitchen floor, I’ve done laundry, and I’ve made meals, which I’m not so bad at – especially rice. I’m like an authentic Robinson Crusoe,” he joked, which is a novel written by Daniel Defoe about a man who is shipwrecked and becomes a castaway.
However, all jokes aside, the Hollywood star showed his worries over the coronavirus pandemic not only health-wise, but economic-wise too. Firstly, because he’s a person at high risk after suffering a heart attack in 2017, but also because he employs many people through his theatre and restaurants.
The 59-year-old actor credits his girlfriend for having saved his life when he suffered the heart attack. On an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Antonio told the story of how after having purchased aspirin for a headache she had the night before, she then used one of them to give to him while experiencing the symptoms. "The next morning, when I started having the symptoms and I clearly knew what was going on, she put one of those aspirins inside of my tongue and that saved my life," he explained.
Hopefully they won’t have to be apart for too much longer!