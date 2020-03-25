Thalía keeping it productive while in social isolation. Though the Mexican singer has been struggling with stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is trying to keep it positive and healthy with tea made with onions, honey, garlic and ginger. Thalia also showed her fans how she is boosting her mood and health with Immune Builder, Zinc Glycinate, ImmunotiX and more.

©@thalia Thalia always enjoy playing with her furry friends

But lately, she's been investing her time with her furry friends and pets. Thalía is known for her passion for animals and is the proud mom of several pets including a cute Pomeranian named Amorcita Love and a parrot named Pikachú. "Instead of always going out on the weekends, sometimes I prefer a night at home with my furry friends and a good movie! The bedding from my collection is so cute and comfortable, that sometimes I fall asleep halfway through it!" Thalía shares on her social media with her fans.

Thalía always tries to spoil her Pomeranian while she is posing in front of the camera. However, this time the little dog was caught off guard when she was leaking her paws. You can see the little dog looking straight to the camera in shock while Thalía keeps recording. This is definitely cuteness overload! While Thalia continues to take care of herself during social isolation, her furry friends keep her company.