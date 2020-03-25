Becky G shows off her hidden talent with her boyfriend

Becky G has just discovered that her talents is not limited to writing, composing and performing songs. Beyond the artistic sphere, the singer possesses physical abilities as does her boyfriend, LA Galaxy footballer Sebastian Lletget. While spending the days at home self-isolating, the songstress helped her boyfriend train and left everyone speechless with her soccer ball skills.

From the patio of her house, Becky, bounced the ball from her knees to her head with ease. The couple then proceeded to hit the ball using just their head until Becky mistakenly missed. Not being defeated, the lovebirds practiced several times while having a blast.

©GettyImages Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are inseparable

"So trying to help my man train and stay active turned into this," the singer wrote alongside the video she posted on social media. Becky also reminded her followers that they must remain at home, in voluntary quarantine, to end the spread of Coronavirus in the world.

A few months ago, Becky confirmed to Despierta América that she and her boyfriend already lived together. Although it was a big step for the couple that has been in the relationship for more than two years, the singer said that despite sharing the same roof, there are times when they don't even see each other. "We live together, but at the same time not. Because I am working and traveling so much and he too, because of his work he is always traveling. We never see each other. So I always say that it’s like we do not live together," the Mexican-American beauty explained.