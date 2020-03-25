Selena Gomez has a challenge for Cardi B. The Rare songstress took to her social media to encourage the Money rapper, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde to show their fans the correct way to wash their hands. “Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge thanks @ariannahuff! I now challenge @iamcardib, @gigihadid, and @oliviawilde. Hope everyone is staying safe inside! PS – I had to redo this video so many times. Best I got.” In the 40-second clip, the Hands to Myself singer washes her hands as she talks to the camera and demonstrates the appropriate hand washing techniques.
Selena’s song of choice, the ABC’s – as she tells her followers that singing them two times helps calculated the time you should spend in total scrubbing your hands. The singer ends the video with clean hands and a new perspective on cleanliness. The viral challenge was implemented to encourage people with longer platforms to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. So far, the only person to accept Selena’s challenge was Olivia.
Selena has been practicing social distancing and self-isolation at her home. The Dance Again singer has been encouraging her over 171 million followers to do the same. In a series of social media stories, the singer has used the “Stay Home” gif as she shares portions of her day. It’s not all bad as the star is taking the time to spend it with her friends, grandparents and her brand new puppy Daisy.
In a live video, the singer revealed that she fostered the pup a week ago and that she is getting along very well with her older brother Winnie. Although with all the excitement in her life, the Wolves songstress stressed the importance of staying inside. “I’ve been in lockdown," she told her viewers. "I have not really left—well, I have left my house just to see my sister. I hope that you guys are taking this seriously.”
Getting personal, she revealed how she as been maintaining her mental health. “To me, I can’t wrap my head around people not taking lives that serious. It’s not to say it’s to be hurtful toward anyone else. It’s just, it’s really hard to see 'cause I have grandparents and they’re with me. I have a six-year-old sister who can’t be in school right now so I haven’t been on this too much just for the sake of praying for you guys and honestly figuring it out for myself, trying to read and not go crazy."