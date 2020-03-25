Selena has been practicing social distancing and self-isolation at her home. The Dance Again singer has been encouraging her over 171 million followers to do the same. In a series of social media stories, the singer has used the “Stay Home” gif as she shares portions of her day. It’s not all bad as the star is taking the time to spend it with her friends, grandparents and her brand new puppy Daisy.

In a live video, the singer revealed that she fostered the pup a week ago and that she is getting along very well with her older brother Winnie. Although with all the excitement in her life, the Wolves songstress stressed the importance of staying inside. “I’ve been in lockdown," she told her viewers. "I have not really left—well, I have left my house just to see my sister. I hope that you guys are taking this seriously.”

©@selenagomez The 27-year-old gave her followers an update on her life in self-isolation

Getting personal, she revealed how she as been maintaining her mental health. “To me, I can’t wrap my head around people not taking lives that serious. It’s not to say it’s to be hurtful toward anyone else. It’s just, it’s really hard to see 'cause I have grandparents and they’re with me. I have a six-year-old sister who can’t be in school right now so I haven’t been on this too much just for the sake of praying for you guys and honestly figuring it out for myself, trying to read and not go crazy."