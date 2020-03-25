As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, many celebrities are taking to social media to share words of wisdom or uplifting posts to shed some positivity. Among them is Penelope Cruz, who shared a clip that’s been trending on the web showcasing a neighborhood in Italy collectively watching an old black and white film being projected for all to watch from their windows during the quarantine. “Mandando mucho amor...sending so much love,” she captioned. The clip shows a neighbor’s view on a scene in which a couple is happily dancing.

But what’s truly endearing is two of the neighbors from across the street begin dancing to the music from the film. The person filming then zooms in on the sweet couple who’s living the moment in the best possible way. Cue the awws! Followers of the Spanish actress were overcome by the clip and commented things like, “This video melted my heart immediately,” and “so beautiful.”

Ahead of her latest post, the Everybody Knows actress posted a popular image being used to demonstrate the importance of social distancing and captioned it with, “#stayhome.” Before that, she shared another image showing what’s correct and what isn’t during this time.