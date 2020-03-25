Camila Cabello had the support of her real life Prince Charming, Shawn Mendes after she made a really tough decision. The Señorita collaborators were spotted together walking hand-in-hand in Miami. The pair packed on the PDA as they took a romantic stroll. The Cuban songstress opted for a flowing maxi dress, while her beau looked fresh out of the pool in a pair of swimming shorts with no shirt. Shawmila only had eyes for each other as they shared a couple of kisses and cuddles during their fresh air break from self-isolation.

©GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took a romantic stroll in Miami

Shawn, 21, has been by his girlfriend’s side as she decided to make a tough decision. On Tuesday, March 24, the Havana songstress took to her social media to announce that she has postponed her upcoming Romance tour. “I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour,” she wrote.

“We can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we are able to.” The My Oh My songstress went on to apologize to her fans and promise that she was working on something “magical.”