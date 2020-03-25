Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, just over two weeks after attending an event with another major royal who has the illness, Prince Albert of Monaco.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has paid tribute to playwright Terrence McNally, who died on Tuesday at age 81 from complications linked to coronavirus. “Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly,” Lin-Manuel wrote on social media. “Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.” The Broadway legend was behind such hits as Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Full Monty.

Meanwhile, the big-screen version Lin-Manuel’s hit musical, In the Heights, has been postponed. Originally set for a June 26 release, the movie is now delayed until further notice.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello is ‘heartbroken’ after having to postpone her tour

Camila Cabello is “heartbroken” and apologizing to fans after deciding to postpone her The Romance Tour. “I feel this is the responsible thing to do,” she wrote on social media. “To all of you going through a difficult time right now, I’m sending you lots of love and light your way, remember to be gentle and loving and kind to yourself, let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other. When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, aimed at providing vital medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis. “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are; I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” he wrote in the caption including the campaign’s GoFundMe link.

Heidi Klum has tested negative for coronavirus. “I just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. Sending love out to you and everyone,” the supermodel revealed.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jackson Browne has tested positive for COVID-19. The six-time Grammy nominee told Rolling Stone that his symptoms are “really pretty mild” but he did decide to seek medical help when his temperature spiked recently.

Coronavirus is keeping us all at home and taking us away from our regular beauty routines: just ask Kelly Ripa. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, who recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, is self-isolating in her New York home and decided to keep fans’ spirits up by showing off her grey roots. “Root watch week one,” she wrote alongside the image.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) chairman Tom Ford are revamping the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund into a fundraiser. The pair are launching a video series, A Common Thread, on MARCH 26, and donors can support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for Covid-19 relief by texting THREAD to 44-321 or contributing online

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has found a way to be able to help her elderly neighbors during lockdown. The actress told Esquire she uses the Next Door app, calling it “a really amazing resource to check in with your local community and see if there are seniors in your area that need help – that need grocery or medication deliveries or pet food. That’s been the most heartwarming part about this. It’s about being able to be of service.”