Only a few weeks ago we got a glimpse of Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia getting her head around makeup egg blenders but now she’s shown she really means business when it comes to makeup art! The tennis player shared the cutest, sweetest and most positive video of her and her daughter to cheer us all up in these uncertain times.

In the footage, we can see a determined Serena, dressed in a colorful robe, trying to share some makeup tips with her followers.... Two-year-old Olympia meanwhile is seated in the background and seems very focused on something. This, as any mom in the world will know, sets the alarm bells ringing... and Serena checks on her unusually quiet daughter to find out that she has been up to mischief! Olympia has been super creative with mom’s makeup and shows off the latest trends and colors on her little face... all at the same time!