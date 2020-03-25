Only a few weeks ago we got a glimpse of Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia getting her head around makeup egg blenders but now she’s shown she really means business when it comes to makeup art! The tennis player shared the cutest, sweetest and most positive video of her and her daughter to cheer us all up in these uncertain times.
In the footage, we can see a determined Serena, dressed in a colorful robe, trying to share some makeup tips with her followers.... Two-year-old Olympia meanwhile is seated in the background and seems very focused on something. This, as any mom in the world will know, sets the alarm bells ringing... and Serena checks on her unusually quiet daughter to find out that she has been up to mischief! Olympia has been super creative with mom’s makeup and shows off the latest trends and colors on her little face... all at the same time!
The little one, dressed in a cute floral top and a purple tutu, is having a blast trying to emulate her mom, who, amused by her daughter’s antics, stops to clean her face.
The video finishes with a beautiful message from mom to daughter. Holding Olympia in her arms, Serena asks her daughter: “You cute?” to which Olympia replies, “Yeaaah!” The tennis star smiles and says, “Yes, you are beautiful my love,” and sweetly kisses the toddler on the cheek, “you are beautiful, even with that beautiful makeup that you did.”