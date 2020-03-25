They met on the set of her video Waka Waka for the 2010 soccer World Cup finals and Gerard Pique has been impressing Shakira ever since with his various sporting skills. The Spanish and Barcelona FC soccer star not only knows how to use his feet to win tournaments but his arms are pretty impressive too, as he showed off some tennis expertise recently.



After the #ToiletRollChallenge that recently went viral where footballers like Leo Messi showed off their skills be doing ‘keepy uppies’ with a toilet roll, Gerard has taken the challenge to the next level by substituting his feet for a tennis racket. Using the thin side rather than the stringed main part of the racket, the soccer player manages to keep the toilet roll in the air for nearly 30 hits – causing Shakira to shout out, “he’s a genius!”

Their two children, Milan, seven, and five-year-old Sasha are not in the clip but are no doubt impressed by their father’s abilities and have probably given the challenge a go themselves. During these times of lockdown, most people are keen for some kind of distraction or challenge to take their minds off the situation. Shakira herself posted a video on March 21 urging people to stay home for 15 days to prevent the spread of the virus. She also congratulated her partner company Puig who have stopped making perfume in order to use their factories to produce vital hand sanitizer to donate to the Spanish government.