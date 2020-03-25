Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude. That’s how Dayanara Torres announced she is cancer-free to her more than one million followers. Marc Anthony’s ex-wife shared a beautiful video that will give you the goosebumps to thank all the support she has received from her fans throughout her battle with skin cancer. “In this hard times we are experiencing I wanted to announce some good news, yesterday, the results of my EMR test, PET scan and CT scan turned out to be negative so I have finished with my melanoma treatment,” she says dressed in a cute pink sweater and her adorable dog Coco on her lap, “For the next two years, I will have to do do the same tests every three months, with radiation, but just to check my body and be sure nothing has returned. I am so happy, I feel blessed, I feel so thankful to all of you, for all your prayers, for holding my hand, for making me part of your family and your daily prayers, those beautiful messages you sent me that cheered me up... I am so happy, so glad, and please know that your prayers are heard, let’s keep the faith, we´ll get over this, and again thank you so much, thanks for having me in your hearts. I am happy.”

