Things are getting warm between Anuel AA and Karol G as they show off their latest loungewear style on social media. The Mi Cama singer is definitely keeping things fun and comfortable during social isolation with the sweetest onesies. In a recent viral video, the couple shared how they are handling quarantine life while the Cardi B's Coronavirus warning voice plays in the background.
Though the video shows the pair not kissing or touching as they usually show off on their social media, Anuel and Karol are getting lots of rest. As mentioned in Karol's Instagram stories, she is ready to leave the premises and go out.
Karol G and Anuel AA are saying no to all these things in hilarious self-isolation update video
The famous couple has shared other videos on how they are coping with social isolation. From karaoke sessions to playing with filters and having conversations on Instagram. They are definitely keeping it classy while staying together.
Anuel confirmed on his Instagram that he is doing good and encouraged his fans to stay in their homes as well. Despite their social distancing, Anuel and Karol are keeping it fun on their social media. The Puerto Rican rapper is also taking advantage of his extra time to train outside while he can.
In their recent Instagram post, Anuel and Karol are seen pairing the sweetest Lilo and Stitch onesies. Karol is wearing the pink one while Anuel pairs his blue onesie with a matching mask with bling. Of course, Anuel has no problem upgrading his outfit with some extra bling. He is known for his bling overload and passion for diamonds. Recently, Anuel has been seen in public with rainbow jewel diamond Rolex and bling luxury apartment in Florida.
While the couple remains indoors in their onesies, Karol continues to enjoy J Balvin's music. Though Karol is looking forward to some perreo as she previously mentioned on her Twitter, they continue to enjoy each other's company.