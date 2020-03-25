Things are getting warm between Anuel AA and Karol G as they show off their latest loungewear style on social media. The Mi Cama singer is definitely keeping things fun and comfortable during social isolation with the sweetest onesies. In a recent viral video, the couple shared how they are handling quarantine life while the Cardi B's Coronavirus warning voice plays in the background.

Though the video shows the pair not kissing or touching as they usually show off on their social media, Anuel and Karol are getting lots of rest. As mentioned in Karol's Instagram stories, she is ready to leave the premises and go out.

©@karolg Karol G and Anuel AA share their pastimes during social isolation

The famous couple has shared other videos on how they are coping with social isolation. From karaoke sessions to playing with filters and having conversations on Instagram. They are definitely keeping it classy while staying together.

Anuel confirmed on his Instagram that he is doing good and encouraged his fans to stay in their homes as well. Despite their social distancing, Anuel and Karol are keeping it fun on their social media. The Puerto Rican rapper is also taking advantage of his extra time to train outside while he can.