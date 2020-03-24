Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking you inside of their love! The On the Floor singer and the former MLB star had some fun in a brand new Tik Tok video. No, the pair didn’t flip the switch, but instead participated in the #CouplesChallenge. While sitting with their eyes closed, Jennifer and Alex are asked a series of questions about their relationship by his oldest daughter. Without saying a word, the pair point to the whomever the answer pertains to.
In the video, fans learn that it is JLo who is the most stubborn, the best cook, the funniest, the one who takes the longest to get ready and the one who spends the most money. Alex on the other hand initiated the couple’s first kiss, said ‘I love you’ first and is the social butterfly when it comes to the pair.
The couple, who got engaged in 2019, couldn’t agree on the most patient, the grumpiest in the morning, the one who is the biggest baby when they are sick, the messy one or most romantic. Jennifer and Alex have been passing their time in self-isolation with their children and social media.
Prior to the post, Alex was joined by Jennifer, her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and his two daughters Natasha and Ella for the inaugural A-Rod Baseball clinic live stream. In the video, the group took turns going to bat and hitting some balls in their backyard.
Jennifer was impressive as she hit a couple of balls, but it was the former major leaguer who stunned everyone when he slammed a ball outside of their yard. Alex took the time to thank his followers for tuning in and the women who decided to play some baseball with him in the yard.
However, the MLB anchor expressed one downfall to the outing. “Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural.”