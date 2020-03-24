Eiza Gonzalez is about to become our new hero with the new unparalleled action-packed film Bloodshot. The movie which stars Vin Diesel alongside Eiza Gonzalez and Sam Heughan has finally been released in digital platforms to enjoy in the comforts of your home and keep you disconnected for few hours.

With model roles in other action films like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, Eiza is about to be crowned as the new action hero of 2020. Sorry, Angelina Jolie!

©Sony Pictures

The Mexican actress was involved in physical training during the production of Bloodshot which involved underwater diving and breathing techniques. We won’t spoil the movie, but the film features military weapons and stunt scenes that will keep you stuck to the screen. Eiza is one of the first Mexican actresses to play a superhero role in Hollywood wavering the typical Latina stereotype featured in other movies.

Eiza trained with a baton and learned new fight moves during her stunt training on set. “Here’s some footage of how I learned the whole fight choreography, incredible stunt team, it was fun to learn how to use a baton.” Eiza shared with her fans in social media as she is seen practicing her fight moves with her stunt team.