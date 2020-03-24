Kylie Jenner is making some changes while spending her time in self-isolation. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her social media to show her face and her new hair. The 22-year-old checked in with her over 167 million followers via her stories where she showed off her light brown, short tresses. “She’s bored,” the makeup maven captioned the boomerang that zoomed in and out of her face.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner showed off her fiery brown tresses

In another clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star played with the butterfly filter while she gave viewers a look from another angle. Kylie is no stranger to switching up her hair. The social media Queen often plays around with various colorful wigs for numerous occasions.

When she isn’t playing with color fans are used to seeing her deep black short tresses, instead of a lighter hue. For the last month, the star has been playing around with long honey brown tresses. Kylie reflected on her time out of self-isolation and with longer hair in a video the urged her fans to stay inside.

“Missing social time. The faster we stay inside the faster we can get back to it. I hope everyone is taking social distancing serious.” In the video, Kylie rocks and pink and blonde wig while she celebrates at a party. Finding things to do and making changes during social distancing and self-quarantine is nothing new to the reality TV star. Last week after she was urged by the U.S. Surgeon General to make a call to action towards her followers, Stormi Webster’s mom revealed that she became a pro at staying in the house.