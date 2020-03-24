Empty nest no more! Michelle and Barak Obama’s celebrations as parents without kids in the house have wrapped as their daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21, are home from school due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic. “I shouldn’t have boasted about that,” she told her friend Ellen DeGeneres during a phone call. “The Gods were getting me back. They’re back. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and ignoring us.”

©GettyImages Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughters Sasha and Malia have returned

As for the former POTUS, “I don’t know here he is.” Now with a full house, the Becoming author shared that her family is structuring their days at home and maintaining a routine. The family also has some “Netflix and chilling going on.” For Michelle, 56, and Barack, 58, they are using the time to get closer to their girls. Instead of overloading on television and Internet, the Obamas have been getting creative.

“The positive side, for us, it has forced us to continue to sit down with each other and have real conversations,” she shared. “Really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without TV’s or computers. It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need half of the stuff that we have, when times are tough, having each other having your health, we can do with a lot less.”