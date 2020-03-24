We’re now two weeks into our daily news coverage, keeping you up to date on all the latest news about your favorite royals and celebrities. We hope that our readers are self-isolating and staying safe, and that we are doing our part to keep you entertained and informed. If you need to get caught up, check on yesterday’s coronavirus trending news, with updates with big names like Kate Middleton, Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny, or keep reading for today’s up-to-the-minute news.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that her longtime partner Stedman Graham is living in the guest house as a protective measure against coronavirus. The billionaire media mogul explained that she suffered from pneumonia late last year, and Stedman has just returned from a trip to Chicago, meaning the couple is being extra cautious when it comes to self-isolation. “[He] was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, ‘You ain’t coming in here and sleeping in my bed,’” the talk show host said on an Instagram live from their home in Santa Barbara. “It doesn’t work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.’ We can not play those games.”

Dominican designer Jenny Polanco has died after battling coronavirus. She is the sixth person to die from the illness in the Caribbean nation.

In young royal news: A Princess just wore a face mask to her graduation, and a 10-year-old Prince is the latest royal to be tested for COVID-19.