Oprah Winfrey has revealed that her longtime partner Stedman Graham is living in the guest house as a protective measure against coronavirus. The billionaire media mogul explained that she suffered from pneumonia late last year, and Stedman has just returned from a trip to Chicago, meaning the couple is being extra cautious when it comes to self-isolation. “[He] was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, ‘You ain’t coming in here and sleeping in my bed,’” the talk show host said on an Instagram live from their home in Santa Barbara. “It doesn’t work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.’ We can not play those games.”
Dominican designer Jenny Polanco has died after battling coronavirus. She is the sixth person to die from the illness in the Caribbean nation.
Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty has stopped shipping. A spokesperson for the cosmetics brand announced on Facebook that because of coronavirus health orders in California, their fulfillment center is temporarily closing. The website will remain open for orders, though, and these orders will receive “top priority” as soon as shipping is resumed. Orders placed on or after March 16 are eligible for cancelation and full refund.“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read the statement.
Still in quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus, actress Rita Wilson has apparently bonded with her caring fans and has now given out her phone number to stay in touch. Posting her number, (310) 299-9260, on social media, she wrote: “It's actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I’m up to, when I’m in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch.”
Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? TEXT ME! (310) 299-9260 - I'm giving you my phone number!! And YES... It's actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I'm up to, when I'm in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. I mean, not ACTUALLY touch. Social distancing works!
Amal Clooney’s accessories designer sister Tala Alamuddin is producing masks in animal print and other fun motifs with proceeds from the non-medical ‘Le Masque’ going to charity.
Thalía speaks out to protect her ‘beloved Mexico,’ urging everyone to stay home.