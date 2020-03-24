Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

We’re now two weeks into our daily news coverage, keeping you up to date on all the latest news about your favorite royals and celebrities. We hope that our readers are self-isolating and staying safe, and that we are doing our part to keep you entertained and informed. If you need to get caught up, check on yesterday’s coronavirus trending news, with updates with big names like Kate Middleton, Enrique Iglesias and Bad Bunny, or keep reading for today’s up-to-the-minute news.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that her longtime partner Stedman Graham is living in the guest house as a protective measure against coronavirus. The billionaire media mogul explained that she suffered from pneumonia late last year, and Stedman has just returned from a trip to Chicago, meaning the couple is being extra cautious when it comes to self-isolation. “[He] was like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' And I was like, ‘You ain’t coming in here and sleeping in my bed,’” the talk show host said on an Instagram live from their home in Santa Barbara. “It doesn’t work that way... Social distancing doesn't mean you can go sleep in a bed with someone after you got off American Airlines.’ We can not play those games.”

Dominican designer Jenny Polanco has died after battling coronavirus. She is the sixth person to die from the illness in the Caribbean nation.

In young royal news: A Princess just wore a face mask to her graduation, and a 10-year-old Prince is the latest royal to be tested for COVID-19.

Kim Kardashian for KKW Beauty©kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian’s beauty business has been hit by the California shutdown

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty has stopped shipping. A spokesperson for the cosmetics brand announced on Facebook that because of coronavirus health orders in California, their fulfillment center is temporarily closing. The website will remain open for orders, though, and these orders will receive “top priority” as soon as shipping is resumed. Orders placed on or after March 16 are eligible for cancelation and full refund.“‪The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read the statement.

Still in quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus, actress Rita Wilson has apparently bonded with her caring fans and has now given out her phone number to stay in touch. Posting her number, (310) 299-9260, on social media, she wrote: “It's actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I’m up to, when I’m in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch.”

Amal Clooney’s accessories designer sister Tala Alamuddin is producing masks in animal print and other fun motifs with proceeds from the non-medical ‘Le Masque’ going to charity.

Stay healthy with these 5 antiviral plants to boost your immune system.

Thalía speaks out to protect her ‘beloved Mexico,’ urging everyone to stay home.

