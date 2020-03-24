The Venezuelan influencer shows in each of her social posts she doesn’t take herself very seriously - and that’s her greatness! Lele Pons puts a smile of the faces of her her almost 40 million followers with the hilarious videos she shares online, from going skiing in a bikini to showing her reaction after meeting long-time idol Enrique Iglesias. The 23-year-old has definitely brightened up our days with her adventures. And she’s certainly not scared of sharing frank throwbacks - as her latest post showed.

©lelepons The influencer shared this picture with her fans

In the picture from 2014, She looks markedly different. A beautiful blonde girl smiles at the camera dressed in a sexy top, her long locks falling over her shoulders. “My nose, (2014)” writes Chayanne’s niece on top of the photo. The Volar singer has always been very open about her cosmetic procedures, “I did my nose,” she said during an interview with Mexican TV show D Generaciones, “the only thing that I did was the nose, then I put the braces, fixed my hair cause it was like this,” she said flattening her locks around her face, “I did my nose, I lost some weight, I got a tan, I did my eyebrows... I did everything!” she added, “but the only surgery I had was my nose!”