Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has evolved from his hip-shaking days to a calm, caring father-of-four. Although he still loves to perform and wow the crowds – he intends to tour with Enrique Iglesias in September if the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is over by then – home is definitely where his heart is. While his Instagram account is generally dedicated to music and social events, followers were treated to a rare picture of one of his older children, Matteo, on March 24.

The photo shows the 11-year-old smiling up at the camera that his dad is holding. The young lad’s resemblance to his famous dad is quite uncanny, from the expressive brown eyes through to the full lips and similar eyebrows. Ricky caption the shot: “This babe here… my little charmer. #Matteo”

The boy seems to be standing next to his younger siblings’ wooden play pen. One-year-old sister Lucía and five-month-old brother Renn are not seen in the shot but are no doubt overjoyed to have their family close including older brothers - Matteo has a non-identical twin called Valentino - at home to play with during the current lockdown.

Like many other celebrities, Ricky has been urging people to stay home to avoid spreading the virus to vulnerable people. He has also launched an initiative to collect money to buy protective face masks and clothing for medical staff throughout the world via charities CharityStars.com/HelpFromHome and @projecthopeorg, tagging around 50 friends in the music and arts world.