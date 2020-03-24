They are all real foodies in Serena Williams’ household. We’ve already seen the tennis player baking cookies in a hilarious and memorable video and it looks like little daughter Olympia wants to follow mom’s steps in the kitchen. This time it’s dad Alexis Ohanian who puts the apron on and asks his daughter for a little help. What’s on the menu? Yummy tortillas! And nope, they didn’t buy them at the store - they are way better when made from scratch... and shaped by tiny hands!

©alexisohanian Olympia is taking the her task very seriously!

Alexis shared the most adorable photo of her daughter completely focussed on her task. Dressed in a cute floral pink dress, Olympia kneads the dough in a silver bowl. “Finally got my mini souschef working the tortillas,” he writes with the cute image. And judging by the results, the mini chef did well! Serena Williams’ husband posted another picture showing brown, thin tortillas ready to go in the pan after the dad-and-daughter team’s hard work.