Mexican singer Thalia generally stays away from politics but when something is threatening her “beloved Mexico” she felt compelled to speak out. And the threat that is encroaching on her homeland – like the majority of countries – is COVID-19. Watching her President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speak on television about how it’s fine to meet up with friends and family in public places, Thalia urged her followers to stay home and stay safe.

“After seeing this video which contradicts everything we’re seeing around the world, I felt I had to leave you this message. What he’s saying in this part of the video isn’t right. Stay home!” Pleaded the wife of Tommy Mottola with whom she shares children Sabrina and Matthew.

“We all understand that our heroes, the medical professionals (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, etc) who are working on the frontline of this situation and other people who have essential jobs need to leave their homes. But we, who aren’t health professionals, have got to be considerate and isolate ourselves as much as possible.”