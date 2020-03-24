“Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural”

The Hustlers’ star is a generous winner and replied to her fiancé’s comment with a sweet, “Quality time,” followed by a heart emoji, aaaawww! Alex also shared some positive thoughts with his fans now that the whole world is going through challenging times after thanking them for tuning in to watch his new project, the A-Rod Baseball clinic. “I know I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of videos, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter.”