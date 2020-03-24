Seeing Alex Rodriguez hitting a home run is par for the course bearing in mind he’s a NBL legend. But seeing his fiancée Jennifer Lopez beating him in baseball is something you might not expect. The former sports star shared footage online showing off his future wife’s amazing batting skills, and we’re seriously impressed. “We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life.” he said in the post alongside the video.
The video shows Jennifer Lopez, her and Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme, and Alex’s daughters Ella and Natasha enjoying some fresh air in the garden while he impressively hits some balls. The Bronx diva wears grey workout gear showing off her famous curves while Emme choses a simple cropped white T-shirt, black trousers and a cute baseball cap. But the 50-year-old blows everyone away when it’s her turn to bat. The balls fly so high that even Alex has to admit his defeat.
“Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural”
The Hustlers’ star is a generous winner and replied to her fiancé’s comment with a sweet, “Quality time,” followed by a heart emoji, aaaawww! Alex also shared some positive thoughts with his fans now that the whole world is going through challenging times after thanking them for tuning in to watch his new project, the A-Rod Baseball clinic. “I know I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of videos, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter.”