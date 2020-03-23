J Balvin wants to help you relax! The Colombian musician teamed up with Spotify for the Colores Experience. In conjunction with the release of his new album, the 34-year-old Blanco rapper curated a playlist complete with guided meditation. Breathe as the rapper takes a few seconds in between songs to talk about the feeling a particular color brings to each element of his life and how it could help you.

©@jbalvin J Balvin and Spotify teamed up for the relaxing Colores Experience

In the introduction, Bienvenidos a Colores, Balvin takes fans inside of his mind and his personal connection to meditation. “It’s like going deep down into the sea and then coming up with the waves and feeling that calmness that was below,” he shared. “It allows my creativity or the way I work to be simpler, less complicated. The idea of making Colores came in a moment of medication. When I close my eyes, sometimes I feel the colors.”

In addition to the welcome, the Rojo rapper guides listeners through Felicidad (Happiness) Olas (Waves), Tranquilidad (Calm), Vida (Life) and Amor (Love). By the end of the experience, all the tension flows away. J Balvin took the important step with the release of his fourth album.