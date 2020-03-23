It seems that this color is a family favorite at Ricky and his husband’s, Jwan Yosef, home. Last December, Valentino made an appearance on the social media profile of the singer to show off his colorful hair.

Social responsibility: #IStayHomeFor

Although Ricky admitted that the change in his look helped him to escape reality a little bit, his mind goes back to the topic at hand. “How crazy is all of this, right? It feels like a science fiction film,” he shared. “I’ve heard people say that it only affects older people,” and then continues to share facts that show that 20% of those infected are between the ages of 20 and 44 years of age.

©GettyImages Ricky asked all his fans to use caution and stay home

He asked all of his friends to stay home and not risk themselves or others. “The only way to stop the virus is for us to conduct a severe quarantine,” began the singer. He continued, “I’ve said it before, but unfortunately I have to say it again because there are still people out in the streets, on the beaches and at restaurants.”

Visibly bothered by everything going on, Ricky shared, “I’m left with no other way of thinking, other [than to understand that those people do not posses the best judgement]... a person that lacks empathy, I need to see them in the same light as that of a criminal. Maybe you are a spokesperson and you are not contributing to the cause... We shall continue on with calm patience, but let’s not be naive. Take care. Stay home and don’t be irresponsible.”