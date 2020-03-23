This International women’s month who are some women who inspire you?

“Everybody who knows me knows that I’ve always looked up to Celia Cruz. Olga Tañón, La Lupe, Lupita D’Alessio, there’s so many amazing women that I grew up listening to. I always looked up to Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor. I had the honor of being able to work with Celia Cruz on three different occasions, and Olga we have a beautiful relationship. She supports me on my social media, and we talk all the time. A lot of them have passed away so I have just looked up to them through their career, who they are as women, what they have been able to accomplish, and how they have been able to impact our culture. “

Your latest single Ándale Ándale is out! What can you tell us about the song, and what else you’re looking forward to with the music this year?

“Actually this year I want to try everything. I feel like the opportunities are endless. Since I have been working on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, I have gained a whole new fan base, so honestly a lot more urban. I wanted to try to do something different for them as well; songs that are a little more Hip Hop.”

Are there any artists from either the Latinx or mainstream space that you would like to work with?

“Yes of course, I would love to collaborate with Cardi B, as a Dominican I would love to collaborate with Natti Natasha. There’s Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna;, the list is endless. I want to work with people who want to work with me. I want to work with anybody who believes in the music. I’m pretty open-minded.”

Would these songs be done in Spanish or English?

“I would love to be able to do it in Spanglish because I was born in Miami. I was born in the States, but I’m so proud of my culture, and where I come from. I would love to put some of that seasoning on top. Whether I implement the Dominican drum patterns of Merengue into a fusion of Hip-Hop or urban or Reggaeton with Afro beats. “

©@amaralanegraaln The 29-year-old credits Celia Cruz and more powerful women for her inspiration

On top of the new music, you’re also celebrating a milestone birthday this year. How do you feel about leaving your 20s?

“It’s funny because by now I thought that I would be in a different place in my life. Sometimes we plan for our future, but God has a different plan. We have to move on his path and his timing. I don’t feel guilty; I feel that I have become a better woman. The more I grow, the more I learn. I’ve been able to accomplish more than a lot of people my age. I’ve been able to make my mother proud, which is one of my biggest priorities of life. I’m still on the right path. Everybody’s journey is different. There is no right time for when success comes into your life.”

What do you look forward to the most for your 30s? “

“Actually I’m excited to find my husband in my 30s. I’m excited to give birth to my children in my 30s. I’m excited to fulfill all of these things and goals that I have in my career. Doing movies and growing in my music. Getting a TV show and all of those things that I see for myself. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I know that I want it.”

What’s one piece of advice that you live by daily, whether it’s through the music, television or in the real world?

“Live life with no regrets! I always say I don’t want to regret not having done, so I do. Especially now that I’m young I feel like it’s time to make all my mistakes, whether it’s good or it’s bad because you learn from them.”