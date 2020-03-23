While many artists have decided to entertain their fans through concerts on their platforms during quarantine, Bad Bunny is showing his most playful side by letting that child that we all carry inside come out. The Callaíta singer saved his followers from boredom by sharing a video in which he is seen playing with his characters from the movie Toy Story.
With his own version of the classic animated film, we were able to see the playful spirit of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (his real name) in all its glory and we were fascinated by his creative ability in dubbing and imitating sounds.
Through his networks, the singer shows us his protagonists: Woody, Lightyear, Forky and Rex who have to solve the mystery of the lost toilet paper while the infamous cowboy proposes sanitary measures to combat COVID-19 .
Bad Bunny’s story was titled: Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus and has left a trail of positive comments for the originality of his story. The Puerto Rican had originally only uploaded a video with bloopers as a test in a dialogue that seems to have been recorded by his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.
After the first attempt with Woody and Rex, Benito used the characters to explain, in his own way, what has caused the fearsome outbreak throughout the world.
The artist has been one of the most active during social distancing, publishing a series of images about what he’s doing to pass time — one of the most striking was one in which he appears sunbathing.
However, his performance alongside his toys has earned him all the claps virtually. Here we leave you the full story: