While many artists have decided to entertain their fans through concerts on their platforms during quarantine, Bad Bunny is showing his most playful side by letting that child that we all carry inside come out. The Callaíta singer saved his followers from boredom by sharing a video in which he is seen playing with his characters from the movie Toy Story.

©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny has fun with his toys from 'Toy Story'

With his own version of the classic animated film, we were able to see the playful spirit of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (his real name) in all its glory and we were fascinated by his creative ability in dubbing and imitating sounds.

Through his networks, the singer shows us his protagonists: Woody, Lightyear, Forky and Rex who have to solve the mystery of the lost toilet paper while the infamous cowboy proposes sanitary measures to combat COVID-19 .