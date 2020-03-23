Jennifer Lopez's first love, David Cruz, passed away at the age of 51. According to TMZ, he was hospitalized over the weekend at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan. The site reports his cause of death was due to heart disease, although no further information has been disclosed.
JLo met David at an early age, while one of his friends was dating one of hers. The couple began their relationship when she was only 15 and he was 16. Their love lasted for ten years. David was with the actress at the beginning of her career. It wasn’t until 1994 when the couple separated. Some of Jennifer’s early industry appearances showed her accompanied by her high school sweetheart.
Jennifer always considered him to be a great friend and the person who “knew her best.” To honor and respect the love they once shared, he never gave an interview or revealed anything about their relationship. After the singer became famous, they met up when she went to visit her grandmother in her old neighborhood. It was during that meeting that they chatted and caught up on each other’s lives.
A sad goodbye from his wife
JLo, who’s now engaged to Alex Rodriguez, and David went about their separate ways. While she focused on her career, had a few romances, and raised a family during her marriage to Marc Anthony, David found love in a woman named Isa.
"He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. " Isa told TMZ. The woman who was with him for 18 years added: "He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you,” she added.