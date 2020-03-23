It’s not usual for Eva Mendes to share insights into her personal life, but one of her recent posts on social media shows the contribution of one of her kids. The mom-of-two shared a picture taken by one of her daughters, Esmeralda, five and Amada, three, whom she shares with her life partner, Ryan Gosling. Although she didn’t specify which of the two took the picture, it was the message with which she accompanied the snap that caught her fans’ attention.

“My kid took this. Just donated to @lafoodbank. If you’d like to donate, link in my bio,” she began. The businesswoman appears stripped down with a fresh face, her hair pulled back and wearing glasses. Nonetheless, she remained her usual stylish self wearing a strapless top featuring an effortlessly sexy knotted detail in the front.

“As many of you are, I’m home, trying to prevent the spread. I’m conflicted about what to post while so many are suffering. So please let me know what you guys are wanting right now,” she continued. “Doesn’t feel quite right to do business as usual yet doesn’t feel right to disconnect. Will be reading comments throughout the day. Sending so much love. Be safe love you,” she concluded.

The Cuban-American beauty has been apprehensive about what she posts on social media amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Her spring collection with New York and Company recently launched, but she’s been mindful about how she promotes it. One of her followers wrote, “Do what feels right to you because I feel that is where we all are. Seeing your sense of normal through this helps. We love seeing your beauty not just in your clothes, makeup, that perfect face, but in your heartfelt words.” Meanwhile another commented, “Just send posts about ur day with your family we all just wanna feel normalcy.”