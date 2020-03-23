Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz’s viral Coronavirus remix is the social gift that keeps on giving. Almost a week after the tune went viral, the musicians are pledging to donate the proceeds to those those who will be impacted by the Coronavirus. The Money rapper made the reveal after she took to her social media to share the news that the song hit the top of the U.S. iTunes chart. In response, a fan suggested that the royalties go towards food banks or shelters that will be flooded with people in need during the crisis.

©GettyImages Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz both promised to donate the royalties of the Coronavirus anthem

Cardi happily shared that was the plan the entire time. “YES! THAT’S WHAT WE GOING TO DO,” she wrote. “Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away…but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will Donate!”

DJ iMarkkeyz added: “That was my goal.” The song, which has now become the soundtrack of the Tik Tok #CoronavirusChallenge, was created by the Brooklyn DJ, days following theBodak Yellow rapper’s video where she expressed her concerns over the pandemic that is sweeping the world. In the clip, which was posted on her social media, the mother-of-one shared her genuine concerns about the virus.

“Let me tell y’all something. I ain’t even gonna front. A b—tch is scared. I’m a little scared. S—t got me panicking. A lot y’all think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?” Before the video was over, the I Like It rapper delivered the line that would be heard around the globe and become one of the brightest moments of the pandemic. “Coronavirus,” she said in her accent. “S—t is getting real.”