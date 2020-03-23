Almost a week since we last heard from Salma Hayek on social media, the actress returned with a sweet photo of her cute pup doing the most to practice social distancing. It looks like her doggie has expensive taste and has chosen a luxe spot to keep his distance from others. “Bee is very serious about this social distancing thing! Hope you all are getting to spend quality time with your pets and loved ones,” she captioned next to a photo of Bee poking his face from inside Salma’s $4,250 Bottega Veneta handbag.

Aside from being the perfect size to carry her pup, it looks like her bag was cozy enough for Bee to chill inside of. According to the description on the luxurious label’s website, the top handle bag has a bonded suede interior and features orthogonal maxi weave. Out of the six shades to choose from, including bright red, nero (black) and wood, the Mexican actress opted for the creamy shade called bianco.

Like many celebrities, the 53-year-old Hollywood star has been doing her part in combating the current coronavirus pandemic by simply staying home. As we’ve already witnessed with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more A-listers, no one is immune to COVID-19.

Prior to her latest post, the Frida star shared a throwback photo accompanied with encouraging words for her fans and followers. “I know most of us are doing our best to stay inside and distance ourselves, but at least we are going through this together and thinking of the people who are most vulnerable,” she wrote.